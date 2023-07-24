New England Botanic Garden At Tower Hill in Boylston named best in U.S.

BOYLSTON - The New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill in Boylston has been named the Best Botanical Garden in the U.S.

Travel Awaits, a website that focuses on travelers over the age of 50, ranked it number one in the country in its 2023 poll.

"It means that we are so important to our community and our community here in central Mass. and in the New England region really, has chosen us for this recognition," New England Botanic Garden CEO Grace Elton told WBZ-TV.

"We have beautiful plant collections, we have really peaceful hiking trails. We have amazing classes, we have really fun events."

For nature lovers, the 171 acres will take you through conservatories, hiking trails, meadows, woodlands and wetlands. And for those just learning, the garden's outreach programs are top notch.

"It really happens in different ways. Sometimes the group says, 'We have a great youth group and we want them to come here and do a nature walk and an activity and do a science based art craft,' and we will connect with them that way, otherwise we might do a community celebration or a cultural event."

Elton believes everybody should have green where they live. So in a lot of the outreach programs at the Botanical Garden, they make sure they build trees, where there are not.

"Our mission off-site (is) to go into the Worcester community and the greater Massachusetts community and teach people about plants, connect them with nature. Show them why they should care about the environment," she said.

