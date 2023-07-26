Watch CBS News
Local News

New England Aquarium releases 4 sea turtles off Cape Cod after months of rehabilitation

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Rehabbed sea turtles released off Cape Cod
Rehabbed sea turtles released off Cape Cod 00:30

WEST DENNIS – Four rescued sea turtles were released back into the Nantucket Sound after months of rehabilitation.

Three green sea turtles and one Kemp's ridley, which is a critically endangered species, made their way into the water on Tuesday as a small crowd looked on from the beach.

All four turtles spent eight months at the New England Aquarium's Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy. 

The aquarium said the turtles were treated for pneumonia, dehydration and trauma because they were unable to regulate their body temperatures in the cold Cape Cod Bay waters during the fall months.

During the cold season of 2022, New England Aquarium treated 518 sea turtles that were rescued from Cape Cod shores. Thirteen turtles remain at the Quincy facility, though most are expected to be released off Cape Cod this summer.

The batch of four turtles released on Tuesday were named after a pasta theme - Rotini, Cavatappi, Cavatelli, and Chitarra.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 26, 2023 / 11:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.