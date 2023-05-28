Watch CBS News
New England Aquarium opens Dockside Beer Garden on Central Wharf

By WBZ-News Staff

BOSTON - The weather is beautiful for Memorial Day Weekend and there's a new place to enjoy it in Boston.

The New England Aquarium opened its Dockside Beer Garden on Central Wharf Saturday.

The beer garden serves beers from local breweries like Cisco Brewers and Kona Brewing. The menu also features barbecue ribs, pulled pork, burgers and cornbread.

Starting next month, the beer garden will feature live music on Thursday nights.

First published on May 27, 2023 / 11:30 PM

