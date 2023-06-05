Watch CBS News
New England Aquarium celebrates World Ocean Day with presentations and activities

By WBZ-News Staff

BOSTON - Sunday is World Ocean Day and the New England Aquarium held presentations and activities to celebrate.

Visitors took part in activities that helped raise awareness about protecting the ocean. There was an "Ask a Scientist" booth, presentations about ocean conservation and a marine art station.

The aquarium also highlighted a global conservation effort, which aims to protect 30 percent of all land, water and oceans by the year 2030.

First published on June 4, 2023 / 8:12 PM

