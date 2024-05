Visit Connecticut to see a museum dedicated to aviation history

Sponsored by New England Chevy Dealers

Located in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, the New England Air Museum features 90,000 square feet of military and civil aircraft. Guests can experience multiple flight simulators and the chance to sit in the cockpit of select historic crafts. Check out the museum's newest exhibit on the Tuskegee Airmen too.