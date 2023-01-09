Delays prevent police officers from moving into new station in East Boston

EAST BOSTON -- A serious mold problem in the East Boston Police station has officers pleading to move into their new building that broke ground in 2019. It was supposed to be done in October of 2021; however, it remains unfinished.

"Ever since I can remember, the East Boston station has been a point of contention and concern," said Boston Police Patrolmen's Association (BPPA) President Larry Calderone. "We are talking about a building that pre-dates President Abraham Lincoln. This building was built in 1859."

Calderone says numerous vents in the current station have visible black mold, and that the pipes in the bathroom often leak. They were supposed to move into their new $26 million station on Eagle Street in 2021. Through the process, the BPPA says the city has yet to give them an answer for the delays. Boston City Councilor Gigi Coletta echoed the BPPA's concerns by telling us those officers need to get out of that station as soon as possible.

"There are officers in that station putting their own health at risk on a daily basis as they come in to serve the public," adds Calderone.

In statement, the Mayor's Office blamed the lengthy delays on issues at the start of the project. The emergency generator failed a test, and there was an issue with the smoke control system. Both of those problems are fixed, and the city expects to open the station in the coming weeks.

"I am hearing there is a possibility of moving in in the next couple of weeks, but, again, we have listened to that date get pushed forward for over a year and a half now," said Calderone.