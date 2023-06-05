New discovery on how psoriasis spreads may lead to more effective treatments

BOSTON – A new discovery about how psoriasis spreads may lead to more effective treatments.

Psoriasis is an autoimmune disease that causes inflamed, itchy, scaly, and thickened areas of the skin called plaques.

Flare-ups can be uncomfortable and difficult to treat and in some cases people develop other related health conditions such as arthritis.

Little is known about how or why psoriasis "spreads" to other parts of the body but researchers at NYU Langone Health found that even healthy skin, far removed from affected skin, exhibits significant genetic and cellular changes that may help explain why the skin disease worsens or leads to other health problems.

This discovery may allow scientists to develop new treatments and interventions.