New COVID vaccines expected as cases rise in recent weeks

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – There has been a rise in new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, and in the near future new vaccines are expected.

The new shots have been re-tailored to help us defend against the more recent variants that have been circulating in the community. 

The new shots, two mRNA vaccines, one from Moderna and one from Pfizer, as well as an older type vaccine from Novavax, should land in clinics and pharmacies in mid-September. 

First, the FDA will have to greenlight them and then the CDC will weigh in on their safety, and effectiveness and make recommendations on who should receive them. 

Only about 17% of those eligible for the bivalent booster last fall actually got it, so the level of immunity against the coronavirus in the community right now is low. 

But if you're wondering whether you should go ahead and get an older COVID booster now or wait for the new shot in a few weeks, most of us should wait. But talk to your doctor about your own personal risk.

