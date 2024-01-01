Ruthzee Louijeune becomes Boston City Council president

BOSTON – Ruthzee Louijeune was elected the latest president of the Boston City Council on Monday.

Mayor Michelle Wu swore new members of the Boston City Council into office Monday morning during a ceremony at Faneuil Hall.

"Boston City Council is really that first place of government you can turn and pick up the phone, and call your elected official. Especially when it falls on New Year's Day, it's an exciting time," Wu said.

Ruthzee Louijeune, a councilor-at-large, replaces outgoing president Ed Flynn.

"I am excited for what's to come for our city, and believe that our collective work can transform our beloved city into one where every person feels honored, safe, housed, and healthy," Louijuene said in a statement. "I am hopeful, and I am grateful, because the only way we get through, the only way we thrive, the only way we push forward, is together."

Louijuene said her vision for the city includes addressing barriers to homeownership, creating stronger models for waste collection, ensuring that every BPS student has the tools they need to reach their full potential, and working with unions "to make sure that Boston is a city that continues to put people before profit."

Newly-elected councilor Henry Santana wiped away tears as Wu welcomed him and others to the government.

"I'm someone that takes pride in working hard, takes pride in my professionalism. I lead by example. That's always been the way I've been," he said. "I'm hoping to bring that into the City Council, someone who wants to work with every city councilor, with the mayor, with the Boston residents. Hopefully as a council as a whole we are able to do that."