Massachusetts man robbed Uber driver while wearing court-ordered GPS monitoring device, police say

NEW BEDFORD – A New Bedford man is under arrest once again after police say he robbed an Uber driver while wearing a court-ordered GPS monitor from a previous case.

According to police, the Uber driver was waiting for a fare on Cedar Street last week when he was approached by a man was wearing a bandana over his face.

The man allegedly pulled out a knife, robbed the driver and ran off.

Officers were able to get video footage that allegedly identified the robber as Isaiah Poindexter, who lives right across the street from the robbery.

They were able to find him with the help of the GPS monitor he was wearing.