Watch CBS News
Local News

Massachusetts man robbed Uber driver while wearing court-ordered GPS monitoring device, police say

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

New Bedford man allegedly robbed Uber driver while wearing GPS monitoring device
New Bedford man allegedly robbed Uber driver while wearing GPS monitoring device 00:36

NEW BEDFORD – A New Bedford man is under arrest once again after police say he robbed an Uber driver while wearing a court-ordered GPS monitor from a previous case.

According to police, the Uber driver was waiting for a fare on Cedar Street last week when he was approached by a man was wearing a bandana over his face.

The man allegedly pulled out a knife, robbed the driver and ran off.

Officers were able to get video footage that allegedly identified the robber as Isaiah Poindexter, who lives right across the street from the robbery.

They were able to find him with the help of the GPS monitor he was wearing.

Matt Schooley

Matt Schooley is a digital producer at CBS Boston. He has been a member of the WBZ news team for the last decade.

First published on February 25, 2024 / 11:51 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.