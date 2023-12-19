Baby boy found in New Bedford could have died a month ago, DA says

NEW BEDFORD - The Bristol County District Attorney says a baby found along a New Bedford walking path died between one and four weeks before it was discovered. Initial DNA testing determined that the baby was a boy.

On December 9, a woman walking with her young niece spotted a blanket near some bushes and smelled decay.

The decomposing infant was inside a plastic bag and wrapped in a blanket.

Police are now reviewing surveillance video from areas around Fort Taber as part of the ongoing investigation into "Baby Doe." Police are also working with a private lab in Texas to try to determine whose baby "Baby Doe" is and to process evidence found at the scene.

Police have not made any arrests and ask that anyone with information come forward.

"As part of our efforts, we have expedited and are utilizing advanced forensic technology in an attempt to establish a familial link to the deceased infant. If you have any information about this case, it is imperative that you come forward. No piece of information is insignificant," District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said.