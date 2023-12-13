New Bedford High School announces earlier dismissal time

NEW BEDFORD - New year, new school times at New Bedford High School. Beginning on January 2, 2024, when students return from winter break, they'll be dismissed at 2:12 p.m. - shaving a half-hour off the current school day.

"I don't know how I'm going to do it yet. I'm still figuring it out for next year," said parent Cynthia Jimenez.

Her daughter, sophomore Kimberly Jimenez, echoed many other students who support the change.

"I want to get home. I want more free time! I just get home and just fall asleep," she said.

New Bedford High's incoming principal, Joyce Cardoza, told WBZ-TV that the district is creating a new post-pandemic education model.

"We have seen different needs in adults and students and academic gaps present itself," said Cardoza. "We need to think outside the box. Think about what we can do in the immediate."

She said the extra 30 minutes will give teachers time to prepare, but many parents aren't sure if they're ready to make the change in just a few short weeks.

"For me it's just more of a hassle because I have to pick up my daughter at 2:20 so it's kind of like interfering with my other schedule," said Cynthia Jimenez from the school pick-up line.

Earlier dismissal also means less time in the classroom for students.

"I don't mind," Jimenez said. "I used to get out of school at 2:07 when I went here."

Interim schools superintendent Andrew O'Leary doesn't believe the change will disrupt athletics or extra curriculars much. Rather, it maximizes the time students have on campus he said.

"It's not that big of a deal when in terms of the important things like time on learning, like students getting what they need, students getting the full experience," O'Leary explained. "It does allow us a little more time with faculty."