6 people forced out in New Bedford fire at multi-family home

NEW BEDFORD -- Six people were forced out of a multi-family home in New Bedford after a fire broke out on the third floor of the home.

The New Bedford Fire Department said they were called to a home on Sagamore Street on Saturday night around 11:15 p.m. for a report of a fire.

Firefighters say the fire began on the third floor and later extended to the attic. It took multiple hose lines to put out the fire, but after a couple of hours it was extinguished.

No residents or firefighters were ultimately hurt. 

The cause of the fire was deemed accidental. 

First published on February 26, 2023 / 9:30 AM

