New MindEar app could help people suffering from tinnitus tune out ringing in ears

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A new app could bring relief to people with ringing in the ears.

About 10 percent of adults suffer from tinnitus, which is often mild but sometimes debilitating, and it's notoriously difficult to treat. Now researchers in Australia have developed an app called MindEar which provides customized care using sound therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, as well as mindfulness and meditation exercises to help patients "tune out" the noise.

In a small study of 30 people with tinnitus, almost two-thirds reported improvement in their symptoms after 16 weeks.

The app is currently available for download.

