Meet the Somerville shop behind the Citgo sign and thousands of other neon signs

Meet the Somerville shop behind the Citgo sign and thousands of other neon signs

Meet the Somerville shop behind the Citgo sign and thousands of other neon signs

Located in Somerville, Neon Williams has made tens of thousands of neon signs since its inception in 1934, most notably Boston's famed Citgo Sign. Host Rachel Holt learns how the process works and the history behind one of America's oldest and most established neon sign shops.