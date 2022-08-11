Report: Nelson Agholor could be "prime candidate" for trade

BOSTON -- It would appear as though Nelson Agholor is on the trade block.

The wide receiver, who is carrying one of the highest cap hits at the wide receiver position into 2022, is the "prime candidate" to be traded out of the Patriots' wide receiver room, according to Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed.

"A source close to the situation expects one of the Patriots' veteran wide receivers to be traded or released, and that source believes Agholor is the prime candidate," Kyed reported. "Agholor counts for $14.9 million against the salary cap this season. New England would save $9.9 million by trading him and $4.9 million by cutting him."

In addition to Agholor, the Patriots have DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, and rookie Tyquan Thornton atop the depth chart at wide receiver. They also obviously have tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith set for big roles in the passing game.

Agholor caught 48 passes for 896 yards and eight touchdowns for the Raiders in 2020, but he caught just 37 passes for 473 yards and three touchdowns last year, his first with the Patriots. Finding a team willing to take on that cap hit would seemingly be an issue for New England.