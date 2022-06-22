Neil Diamond surprises audience at Boston premiere of musical about his life

Neil Diamond appears at musical about his life on Opening Night in Boston

Neil Diamond appears at musical about his life on Opening Night in Boston

BOSTON - Legendary singer Neil Diamond made a rare appearance Tuesday night at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre.

He surprised the audience at the world premiere of "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical," a production about his life. The show ended with a sing-along of Diamond's classic hit "Sweet Caroline," which was made extra special with Diamond in the audience.

Diamond retired from touring in 2018, but "Sweet Caroline" continues to have a lasting impact on the city of Boston. For years, the song has been played in the middle of the eighth inning during Red Sox games at Fenway Park. He performed in person at Fenway Saturday night to help promote the opening of the musical this week.

"A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical" is at Emerson Colonial Theatre through July 31. It will open on Broadway this fall.

Tickets for the Boston shows can be purchased here.