Passerby alerts residents to house fire in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD — A passerby knocked on a neighbor's door, alerting them that their home was on fire in Chelmsford on Friday morning. 

Chelmsford Fire reported to the scene of the fire, a two-family home on Quigley Avenue, just before 6 a.m.

Thanks to the neighbor who alerted the residents, everyone safely evacuated the building before the fire worsened. 

Shortly after his arrival, Chief Gary Ryan stated that a section of the back roof collapsed. 

No injuries were reported in the fire. 

First published on April 21, 2023 / 9:59 AM

