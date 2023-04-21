Passerby alerts residents to house fire in Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD — A passerby knocked on a neighbor's door, alerting them that their home was on fire in Chelmsford on Friday morning.
Chelmsford Fire reported to the scene of the fire, a two-family home on Quigley Avenue, just before 6 a.m.
Thanks to the neighbor who alerted the residents, everyone safely evacuated the building before the fire worsened.
Shortly after his arrival, Chief Gary Ryan stated that a section of the back roof collapsed.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
