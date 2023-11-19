Needham residents on certain streets warned not to drink tap water after water main break

Needham residents in certain area told not to use tap water after water main break

NEEDHAM - Residents on certain streets in Needham have been advised not to drink or use tap water after a large water main break Sunday night.

The streets affected are Frank Street, Lynn Road and William Street. Police said the water main break caused the road in that area to buckle.

People are asked to avoid the area while repairs are made. Police said they expect it will be a "prolonged operation."