Rep. Jake Auchincloss offers support and sympathy at Temple Beth Shalom in Needham

NEEDHAM - Massachusetts Rep. Jake Auchincloss visited with members of the Jewish community at Temple Beth Shalom in Needham on Sunday.

Auchincloss represents the 4th District, which includes large Jewish populations in Newton, Brookline and Sharon. In the wake of the war between Israel and Hamas, he said it's important to show support.

"This is an opportunity at a moment of tragedy, grief and also resolve to come together and to give solace to one another," said Auchincloss. "As well as to raise the questions that are confounding so many in the community and to give one another a sense of determination in the hard months ahead."

Auchincloss was also one of the Massachusetts lawmakers who spoke at a pro-Israel rally two weeks ago on the Boston Common.