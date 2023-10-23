Watch CBS News
Local News

Rep. Jake Auchincloss offers support and sympathy at Temple Beth Shalom in Needham

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Rep. Auchincloss offers support and sympathy at Needham temple
Rep. Auchincloss offers support and sympathy at Needham temple 00:40

NEEDHAM - Massachusetts Rep. Jake Auchincloss visited with members of the Jewish community at Temple Beth Shalom in Needham on Sunday.

Auchincloss represents the 4th District, which includes large Jewish populations in Newton, Brookline and Sharon. In the wake of the war between Israel and Hamas, he said it's important to show support.

"This is an opportunity at a moment of tragedy, grief and also resolve to come together and to give solace to one another," said Auchincloss. "As well as to raise the questions that are confounding so many in the community and to give one another a sense of determination in the hard months ahead."

Auchincloss was also one of the Massachusetts lawmakers who spoke at a pro-Israel rally two weeks ago on the Boston Common.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on October 22, 2023 / 11:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.