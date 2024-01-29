Massachusetts company helps playful puppies become critical service dogs

PRINCETON – A Massachusetts company is training puppies to become the perfect service dogs for people who need them.

NEADS is a company that provides world-class service dogs and their mission is simple.

"So we really can serve anyone from a teacher working in a classroom to hearing dog, that's alerting to sounds to someone that's hard of hearing to the service dog to the autism dog," said Kate Albertini, manager of breeding and puppy development. "NEADS is all about changing lives and the way we do that is through breeding, raising, training and matching."

On campus in Princeton, the dogs are trained for up two years and have to perform between 50 and 60 tasks before they are matched with a client

"We really want to make sure that we have a good understanding of a clients needs, with regards to their disability. their lifestyle, their living environment, their hobbies," said Kara Milotte, manager of client services.

Then after the initial match, there is a get-to-know period between the client and the service dog here on campus.

"They are with us, immersed in the training for two weeks and we really feel like the clients are able to focus on the dogs and the training and that gives us the best outcomes," Milotte said.

Then soon after, it always happens - the "thank you" phone call

"It sounds so cliche' but these service dogs really do change people's lives, It's amazing," Milotte said. "I would say that's the best part of my job, it's making that phone call."