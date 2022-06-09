Watch CBS News
Man charged with selling fake NBA Finals tickets outside TD Garden

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – A Connecticut man was arrested Wednesday night after police said he was selling fake NBA Finals tickets near TD Garden.

Jeffrey Hall, 29, of Naugatuck was arrested on Causeway Street shortly before tip-off of Game 3 between the Celtics and Golden State Warriors. Police said they found Hall in possession of fake tickets.

According to Boston Police, Hall also had an outstanding warrant out of Wrentham District Court on charges of forged admission ticket and unlicensed ticket resale.

Hall was arrested on the outstanding warrant and will be summonsed to court for the latest offense.

Prior to Game 3, Boston Police had issued a warning to fans to be on the lookout for counterfeits, and only purchase tickets from authorized retailers. 

