Celtics-Warriors ticket prices soar as NBA Finals return to TD Garden

Celtics-Warriors ticket prices soar as NBA Finals returns to TD Garden
BOSTON – The NBA Finals are returning to Boston on Wednesday. Fans hoping to be in the building will have to pay a pretty penny.

Boston hosts the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 at TD Garden on Wednesday after the teams split the first two games of the series.

According to StubHub, tickets for Game 3 start at $800. That is the highest selling game in the series so far.

After that, things don't get any cheaper. StubHub said tickets to Game 4 will cost $1,080 just to get in the door.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart is raffling off two tickets to Game 3 through his YounGameChanger Foundation. The winner will also receive dinner in the North End and a hotel room for the night.

Wednesday's game is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. 

First published on June 7, 2022 / 7:04 AM

