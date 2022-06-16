Watch CBS News
NBA commissioner Adam Silver won't attend Game 6 of NBA Finals, remains in health and safety protocols

By CBSBoston.com Staff

BOSTON -- If the Golden State Warriors win the NBA title on Thursday night, the commissioner will not be there to hand them the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Commissioner Adam Silver remains in health and safety protocols, meaning he will not be in attendance for Game 6 on Thursday night. Silver missed Game 5 on Monday for the same reason and has not yet cleared protocols.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski noted that if the Warriors do win the title, it will be deputy commissioner Mark Tatum who will present the Larry O'Brien Trophy to the winning team.

Of course, the Celtics are hoping that none of this matters, as they'll be looking to win the game and stay alive in the series, thus forcing a Game 7 on Sunday night back in San Francisco.

