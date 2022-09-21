Natural gas, electric prices expected to spike this winter

BOSTON - Get ready for higher heat and electric bills this winter.

National Grid says electric bills may go up more than 60%. That means a bill that was $179 last winter will be about $293 this winter.

The reason is higher natural gas prices. That means consumers will pay more the heat their home with gas this winter as well -- about a 22 percent increase. That means consumers will pay about $50 more to heat their homes each month this winter.

The Department of energy says people can save 10% on their bills by turning the thermostat to 68 degrees during the day and 60 degrees at night or when you're not home.

Also, stop any leaks in your home -- especially around windows and doors.