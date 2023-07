List of National Weather Service rainfall totals in Massachusetts

BOSTON - The National Weather Service compiled a list of rainfall totals from Sunday's rainstorm in Massachusetts:

BARNSTABLE COUNTY

Provincetown - 0.24 IN

Camp Edwards 0.14 IN

Mashpee 2.4 WSW 0.12 IN

Bourne 0.07 IN

Yarmouth 0.01 IN

Hyannis AP T IN

BRISTOL COUNTY

Attleboro 3.89 IN

2 SSW Easton 3.51 IN

Norton 0.8 S 3.10 IN

Mansfield 2.75 IN

Berkley 2.68 IN

Rehoboth 2.36 IN

1 WNW North Attleboro 2.15 IN

North Dighton 2.11 IN

1 SE Raynham 2.10 IN

Swansea 2.05 IN

Taunton AP 1.95 IN

Swansea 1.89 IN

Somerset 1.68 IN

3 SE Westport 1.58 IN

Fall River 1.30 IN

New Bedford AP 0.98 IN

Acushnet 0.61 IN

DUKES COUNTY

MARTHAS VINEYARD AP T IN

ESSEX COUNTY

1 WNW Lynnfield 3.70 IN

Topsfield 3.55 IN

1 WNW Ipswich 1.93 IN

Beverly AP 1.33 IN

1 W Gloucester 1.22 IN

Peabody 1.19 IN

Lynn 1.13 IN

Lawrence 1.07 IN

Methuen 1.07 IN

Haverhill 0.97 IN

Groveland 0.95 IN

Danvers 0.94 IN

Beverly 0.85 IN

1.2 North Andover 0.80 IN

West Newbury 0.76 IN

Merrimac 0.75 IN

Andover 0.74 IN

Swampscott 0.64 IN

Lawrence AP 0.48 IN

Rockpot 0.45 IN

Nahant 0.4 N 0.05 IN

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Turners Falls 3.09 IN

Shelburne 2.30 IN

Ashfield 2.08 IN

2 WNW Colrain 2.00 IN

Greenfield 1.61 IN

Orange AP 1.56 IN

Charlemont 0.95 IN

Heath 0.72 IN

HAMPDEN COUNTY

Holyoke 2.56 IN

Westfield Barnes AP 2.17 IN

2 NE West Springfield 1.84 IN

1 WNW Agawam 1.73 IN

Springfield 1.35 IN

1 NE Wilbraham 1.07 IN

Three Rivers 0.91 IN

1 NW Monson 0.65 IN

2 NW Palmer 0.56 IN

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

Florence 4.65 IN

Easthampton 3.32 IN

Southampton 3.22 IN

Amherst 2.54 IN

Pelham 1.97 IN

Loudville 1.95 IN

1 E Northampton 1.89 IN

3.3 SW Hadley 1.46 IN

Goshen 1.36 IN

Belchertown 1.17 IN

...MIDDLESEX COUNTY...

Acton 2.43 IN

Hudson 2.39 IN

1 W Winchester 2.37 IN

2 SW Hopkinton 2.31 IN

1 WNW Pepperell 2.29 IN

Wayland 2.22 IN

Maynard 2.13 IN

Holliston 2.10 IN

Sudbury 2.09 IN

Reading 1.92 IN

North Chelmsford 1.87 IN

Marlboro 1.83 IN

Westford 1.78 IN

Stow 1.74 IN

Framingham 1.68 IN

1 NNW Lexington 1.66 IN

Wakefield 1.56 IN

Carlisle 1.48 IN

Wellesley 1.47 IN

Somerville 1.45 IN

Cambridge 1.41 IN

Tewksbury 1.31 IN

1 NW Chelmsford 1.28 IN

Groton 1.25 IN

Natick 1.17 IN

Littleton 1.15 IN

Woburn 1.12 IN

Bedford AP 1.08 IN

Watertown 1.05 IN

Burlington 1.00 IN

Dunstable 0.91 IN

Bedford AP 0.73 IN

Lowell 0.28 IN

NANTUCKET COUNTY

Nantucket AP 0.01 IN

NORFOLK COUNTY

1 N Sharon 3.05 IN

1 ESE Randolph 2.92 IN

Walpole 2.83 IN

East Walpole 2.78 IN

Wrentham 2.78 IN

Foxboro 2.35 IN

Blue Hills 2.28 IN

Franklin 2.20 IN

Norwood AP 2.00 IN

Millis 1.91 IN

Dover 1.87 IN

Bellingham 1.67 IN

Medway 1.54 IN

Needham 1.10 IN

Westwood 0.81 IN

Milton 0.15 IN

PLYMOUTH COUNTY

Duxbury 2.03 IN

Pembroke 1.43 IN

Abington 1.30 IN

Kingston 1.27 IN

Plymouth 0.75 IN

Plymouth AP 0.67 IN

West Wareham 0.36 IN

Marion 0.16 IN

Wareham 0.16 IN

SUFFOLK COUNTY

1.4 SE Allston 1.67 IN

Logan Airport AP 1.40 IN

WORCESTER COUNTY

Worcester 1.0 WSW 3.37 IN

Shrewsbury 2.90 IN

1 NE Lunenberg 2.59 IN

1 NNE Rutland 2.48 IN

2 WSW Westboro 2.11 IN

Fitchburg AP 1.64 IN

Sterling 1.62 IN

Worcester AP 1.45 IN

Holden 1.32 IN

2 WSW Auburn 1.27 IN

4.1 S Hubbardston 0.27 IN

Brookfield 0.02 IN