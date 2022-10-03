National Taco Day: Where to find deals and free tacos on Tuesday

BOSTON - October 4 is a very special "Taco Tuesday" - it's National Taco Day.

To celebrate, some Mexican restaurant chains are offering deals and freebies on Tuesday. Take a look at the roundup of offers in the Boston-area below:

Margaritas Mexican Restaurants: Get a free taco from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Moe's Southwest Grill: $5 off taco meal kits for rewards members with code TACODAY22

On The Border: On "Taco Fix Tuesdays," get a la carte chicken tinga, seasoned ground beef or veggie tacos starting at $2

Pink Taco: Free plate of "Pink Tacos" for first 200 people to make a purchase on Tuesday

Rosa Mexicano: Half price tacos all day every Tuesday

Taco Bell: On Tuesday only, Taco Bell is bringing back the "Taco Lover's Pass" on its app. For $10, customers with the pass can redeem one taco a day for 30 consecutive days

7-Eleven: Ten mini tacos for $2 for rewards members

Check your favorite taco shop's social media platforms to see if they are offering any deals on Tuesday!