National Taco Day: Where to find deals and free tacos on Tuesday
BOSTON - October 4 is a very special "Taco Tuesday" - it's National Taco Day.
To celebrate, some Mexican restaurant chains are offering deals and freebies on Tuesday. Take a look at the roundup of offers in the Boston-area below:
Margaritas Mexican Restaurants: Get a free taco from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Moe's Southwest Grill: $5 off taco meal kits for rewards members with code TACODAY22
On The Border: On "Taco Fix Tuesdays," get a la carte chicken tinga, seasoned ground beef or veggie tacos starting at $2
Pink Taco: Free plate of "Pink Tacos" for first 200 people to make a purchase on Tuesday
Rosa Mexicano: Half price tacos all day every Tuesday
Taco Bell: On Tuesday only, Taco Bell is bringing back the "Taco Lover's Pass" on its app. For $10, customers with the pass can redeem one taco a day for 30 consecutive days
7-Eleven: Ten mini tacos for $2 for rewards members
Check your favorite taco shop's social media platforms to see if they are offering any deals on Tuesday!
