National mental health crisis number is officially "988"

BOSTON -- The new national suicide prevention hotline is officially live Saturday. The line used to operate as a 10-digit number, now it is simply 988.

Callers will be able to speak with a crisis counselor.

Officials said the number is similar to 911 to help people think of it as an option for getting help in an emergency.

"If you're about to fall, reach out. We will catch you. That's what we want in 988. If you are willing to turn in to someone in your moment of crisis. We'll be there," said Secretary of Health and Human Services Sec. Xavier Becerra.

On the old hotline, one out of every six callers would hang up before getting to talk to anyone.