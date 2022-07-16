Watch CBS News
Local News

National mental health crisis number is officially "988"

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

National mental health crisis number is officially "988"
National mental health crisis number is officially "988" 00:52

BOSTON -- The new national suicide prevention hotline is officially live Saturday. The line used to operate as a 10-digit number, now it is simply 988. 

Callers will be able to speak with a crisis counselor. 

Officials said the number is similar to 911 to help people think of it as an option for getting help in an emergency. 

"If you're about to fall, reach out. We will catch you. That's what we want in 988. If you are willing to turn in to someone in your moment of crisis. We'll be there," said Secretary of Health and Human Services Sec. Xavier Becerra.

On the old hotline, one out of every six callers would hang up before getting to talk to anyone.   

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 16, 2022 / 10:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.