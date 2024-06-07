Watch CBS News
Where to find National Donut Day deals and free treats around Massachusetts

By Neal Riley

By Neal Riley

BOSTON - Friday, June 7 is National Donut Day, and there are plenty of opportunities to grab a sweet treat in Massachusetts. Below is a roundup of some of the deals and freebies available to donut lovers in the Boston area.

Dunkin' National Donut Day deal

Dunkin', which got its start in Quincy, Massachusetts in the 1950s, is offering one free classic donut with any beverage purchase. Classic donut flavors include Boston Kreme, chocolate/vanilla/strawberry frosted with sprinkles, glazed, jelly, butternut, powdered and Old Fashioned.

Honey Dew Donuts

Plainville-based Honey Dew Donuts is giving customers a free donut with every medium beverage purchase at all of their locations. Honey Dew has about 120 stores in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

Kane's Donuts

Kane's Donuts, with locations in downtown Boston and Saugus, is known for their over-the-top treats. Every purchase of a dozen dounts will come with a free small hot Stella Blue Coffee and a Kane's Honeydip Donut.

Union Square Donuts

Union Square Donuts, which has stores in Somerville, Cambridge, Brookline and Boston, is giving away special "scratch tickets" with every purchase on Friday. The tickets give customers a chance to win free donuts, coffee, swag or a gift card.

Donut King

Donut King in Weymouth will have two exclusive flavors for National Donut Day: Cotton Candy and Strawberry Crumble.

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts, which opened its first Massachusetts location in Walpole last year, is offering a free cinnamon sugar donut - no purchase necessary. 

