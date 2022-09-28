Watch CBS News
National Coffee Day: Where to find free cups and deals on Thursday

BOSTON - Caffeine lovers rejoice - September 29 is National Coffee Day! There are free cups to be found if you know where to look on Thursday. 

Below are some of the deals and freebies that Boston-area coffee sellers are offering:

Aroma Joe's: Free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee (Free 24-ounce coffee for rewards members)

Dunkin': Free medium hot or iced coffee for DD Perks members 

Marylou's: Hot or iced medium coffee for 99 cents

Panera: $2 off select beverages for Sip Club members; new Unlimited Sip Club subscribers get 2 months free

Peet's: Free small drip coffee with purchase; 20% off beans, pods and espresso capsules

Check your favorite coffee shop's social media platforms to see if they are offering any deals on Thursday.   

