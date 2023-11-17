Children celebrate finding forever families on National Adoption Day in Boston

BOSTON - From family photos, to emotional speeches, on Friday a lot of happy new families packed Boston Juvenile Court for the annual National Adoption Day put on by the Department of Children and Families (DCF) and the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange.

"You, to me, are just the symbol of what makes this state great, each and every one of you," said Gov. Maura Healey.

Seven different adoption ceremonies took place across the state, 116 children receiving the gift of a lifetime, a place to call home. Friday's ceremony makes it officially legal.

The Lee family of Dorchester was all smiles as they officially adopted 14-year-old Mimi, who was beaming with joy to be around her mom and dad and all six of her siblings. "I don't have to worry anymore about where I'm going to be," said Mimi.

Her dad, Travis Lee, is proud of Mimi's resilience. "I think the perseverance and the fight that Mimi has shown. She mentioned earlier that she's very thankful to rest her soul and her mind."

The Lees said the ninth-grader will still be in touch with her biological family as well.

"She's got a lot of love, she's got two times the love now, two big families to contend with," said Mimi's mom, Katie Lee. And Mimi has a message for children who have not yet been adopted.

"Just keep believing," she smiled.

A total of 21 children were adopted on Friday in Boston. These are children whose lives have been changed forever as their journey takes them on a new chapter.