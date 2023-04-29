National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day: Here's where you can adopt a new furry friend to celebrate

BOSTON — National "Adopt a Shelter Pet" Day is on Sunday. Here's where you can adopt a furry friend in the Boston area to celebrate.

According to the ASPCA, more than 6 million animals enter shelters in the U.S. every year and nearly a million of them end up being euthanized.

Thousands of animals in and around Boston are in need of a home at the MSPCA, Animal Care and Control Center, and the Animal Rescue League of Boston. All adoptable pets are listed on their websites and anyone interested in adopting can fill out an application online.

Before adopting a new pet, make sure you know what animal you're looking for and consider if you're ready for the commitment, emotionally and financially.

All shelters listed above will be open tomorrow. Check out their websites for hours of operation.