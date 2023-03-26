Watch CBS News
'Significant' brush fire breaks out near Natick Mall

NATICK – A "significant" brush fire broke out near the Natick Mall Sunday afternoon, the fire department said.

The fire started burning around 3 p.m. at the back of the mall near Wegman's and the parking lot for the Framingham AMC movie theater.

Firefighters put out a brush fire at the back of the Natick Mall near Wegman's Sunday afternoon. CBS Boston

There were also power lines down. There's no word yet on what caused the fire or what brought those lines down.

No injuries have been reported.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

