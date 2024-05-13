Watch CBS News
Local News

2 people struck and killed by Commuter Rail train in Natick

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

2 people hit and killed by train in Natick
2 people hit and killed by train in Natick 00:24

NATICK - Two people were struck and killed by a Commuter Rail train in Natick late Monday afternoon, according to MBTA Transit Police. It happened near Washington Ave.

The identities of the two people who were struck have not been released.

Transit police detectives along with the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office are investigating the deaths.

Multiple Worcester-bound trains from South Station were canceled or delayed due to the investigation on the tracks.  

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 13, 2024 / 9:37 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.