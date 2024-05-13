2 people struck and killed by Commuter Rail train in Natick

2 people hit and killed by train in Natick

2 people hit and killed by train in Natick

2 people hit and killed by train in Natick

NATICK - Two people were struck and killed by a Commuter Rail train in Natick late Monday afternoon, according to MBTA Transit Police. It happened near Washington Ave.

The identities of the two people who were struck have not been released.

Transit police detectives along with the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office are investigating the deaths.

Multiple Worcester-bound trains from South Station were canceled or delayed due to the investigation on the tracks.