Watch CBS News
Local News

Nathan Carman's defense teams says he is competent to stand trial in murder of his mother

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Nathan Carman's defense teams says he is competent to stand trial in murder of his mother
Nathan Carman's defense teams says he is competent to stand trial in murder of his mother 00:31

RUTLAND, Vermont -- The defense team for Nathan Carman says he is competent to stand trial. Carman is accused of murdering his mother at sea 

On Friday, a federal judge in Vermont asked both the defense and prosecution if Carman should take a mental health evaluation. Both sides said no. 

A grand jury indictment accuses Carman of killing his mother during a fishing trip in 2016 and allegedly sinking their boat. Carman was later rescued. 

Prosecutors said killed his mother to inherit the family's estate. 

Carman says he is not guilty. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on May 28, 2022 / 12:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.