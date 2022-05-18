Nashua police looking for man who abandoned, sunk boat in river

Nashua police looking for man who abandoned, sunk boat in river

Nashua police looking for man who abandoned, sunk boat in river

NASHUA, N.H. – Investigators are hoping the public can lead them to the person they say intentionally sunk a 25-foot boat in a New Hampshire river.

Witnesses said they saw a man in a red pickup truck back down a boat ramp in Mine Falls and push the vessel into the Nashua River on April 29. It sank a short time later.

A man is suspected of pushing a boat into the Nashua River and intentionally sinking it. Nashua Police

On Monday, a dive team located the boat, a 1989 Donzi Ragazza named "Water Walker" out of Boston.

Police said the motor was missing from the boat, leaving a large hole through its hull. Investigators believe that is a sign that boat was intentionally abandoned.

A boat that was abandoned in the Nashua River. Nashua Police

The public is asked for help identifying the man who pushed the boat into the water. Police released photos of the vehicle and boat.

Anyone with information is asked to call (603) 594-3500.