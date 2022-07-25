Naps linked to high blood pressure, higher risk of stroke, in new study

HealthWatch: Naps linked to high blood pressure; a banana a day keeps the doctor away

HealthWatch: Naps linked to high blood pressure; a banana a day keeps the doctor away

HealthWatch: Naps linked to high blood pressure; a banana a day keeps the doctor away

BOSTON -- If you tend to regularly nod off to sleep during the day you could be at higher risk for high blood pressure.

In a study published in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal, researchers looked at about 360,000 U.K. residents and found that those who regularly took naps during the day had a 12% higher risk of developing high blood pressure and a 24% higher risk of having a stroke compared to those who never nap.

The risk of high blood pressure was even higher for people under 60.

They said napping itself is not harmful but that many people who take regular naps may do so because they don't sleep well at night, and poor sleep has been associated with poorer health.