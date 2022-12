NANTUCKET - One man made an exceptional find along the shores of Nantucket on Saturday - what appears to be the remains of a shipwreck.

Pretty sure this is an old ship shipwreck i came across this morning on the south shore, pretty wild, need @ACKCurrent expert advice here #Nantucket pic.twitter.com/O7vJLTDpYs — Matthew Palka (@MatthewPalka) December 3, 2022

Matthew Palka stumbled across the remains on Nantucket's South Shore. There are few details about the remains.

Palka said the find was "pretty wild."