Nantucket schools dismissed early after ransomware attack

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

NANTUCKET – Students on Nantucket were dismissed early on Tuesday after a ransomware attack on computer systems in the district.

Superintendent of Schools Elizabeth Hallet made the announcement in an email sent to families.

All Nantucket Public Schools student and staff devices were shut down, along with safety and security systems. The school said that includes phones and security cameras.

As a result, students and staff were dismissed at noon.

Athletic events are still scheduled to take place as planned.

The district said no school-issued devices should be used at home "until further notice, as it could compromise home networks."

First published on January 31, 2023 / 12:14 PM

