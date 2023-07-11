Swimming banned on Nantucket's Great Point after shark sightings

NANTUCKET - Swimming is prohibited on part of Nantucket after recent shark sightings.

The Trustees of Reservations says no swimming is allowed at Great Point, beyond mile marker 5 of the Coskata-Coatue Wildlife Refuge, on the northern tip of the island.

The decision comes after recent videos taken by residents show sharks preying on seals very close to shore, according to the Nantucket Current.

"After several shark sightings and predation in the area, we've decided to implement a swimming closure around Great Point until further notice. This is not a decision we've made lightly," the Trustees said in a statement. "Visitors' safety is our utmost concern, especially given the remote location of this beach should a serious incident occur. We'll continue to monitor shark activity in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service."

There have been more great white sharks in the area as the seal population around the island increases, the Trustees said. Other parts of the refuge on the island are still open for swimming.

Experts anticipate that dozens to hundreds of white sharks will move into Massachusetts waters from July to October.