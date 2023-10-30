Video shows truck slamming into historic Nantucket fountain

NANTUCKET - Surveillance video shows a pickup truck driving right into Nantucket's Main Street fountain Sunday night, destroying the historic downtown landmark.

The Nantucket Current reports that the crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. According to the Current, the driver took off but was later found by police and arrested.

The Nantucket Garden Club maintains the fountain, keeping it filled with flowers.

"Last night a hit and run driver destroyed our beloved Main Street Fountain," the organization posted to Facebook. "Today is a sad day for the island but we will rebuild."

Traffic is supposed to flow around the fountain. The Current noted it was also knocked over by a car back in March 2020, when a driver blamed the crash on solar glare.

The site where the fountain stood was blocked off Monday morning.

The fountain has a long history in Nantucket.

"The monument in the square is a repurposed drinking fountain that was anonymously donated to the town in 1885," the Nantucket Historical Association says.

The fountain was dedicated in 1932 to Lt. Max Wagner, a casualty of the Spanish-American War.