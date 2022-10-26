VIDEO: Heavy rain floods streets on Nantucket

NANTUCKET - Roads had to be closed on Nantucket after heavy rain caused flooding on the island Wednesday morning.

Video from the Nantucket Current showed cars trying to make their way through the water on Easy Street, which police later closed.

(NOT SO) EASY STREET #nantucket



Got a little rain this morning… ☔️ pic.twitter.com/dgWlBPvpru — Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) October 26, 2022

The town also put up barricades to block off more streets.

🚧 Road blocking due to inclement weather! 🚧

DPW is placing barricades in the down town area due to flooding. If you’re driving downtown, these streets will be blocked: Easy St @ Main St, Oak St @ South Water, Oak St/Beach St, Cambridge/South Water.

Drive with caution!#nantucket pic.twitter.com/1NbaJP30vm — Town of Nantucket (@TownofNantucket) October 26, 2022

About 3 inches of water had fallen in the area by 11 a.m. The rain is expected to move offshore in the early afternoon.