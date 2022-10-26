VIDEO: Heavy rain floods streets on Nantucket
NANTUCKET - Roads had to be closed on Nantucket after heavy rain caused flooding on the island Wednesday morning.
Video from the Nantucket Current showed cars trying to make their way through the water on Easy Street, which police later closed.
The town also put up barricades to block off more streets.
About 3 inches of water had fallen in the area by 11 a.m. The rain is expected to move offshore in the early afternoon.
