Nantucket firefighters rescue dog stuck in wall of rental home
NANTUCKET -- A dog needed to be rescued by the Nantucket Fire Department after he fell down a 10-foot shaft from the attic of a rental home.
The Ness family thought their dog was lost but then realized he was stuck in the wall.
They couldn't reach him so they called the fire department for help.
Crews broke through the drywall and pulled the border collie to safety.
