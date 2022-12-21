'Handsome escape artist' horse gets loose at Nantucket Airport
NANTUCKET - It's a busy time at America's airports - and apparently it's not just humans looking for a holiday getaway.
The Nantucket Current reported that a horse got loose at the local airport on Tuesday night.
"The horse is named Jazz and is known as a 'handsome escape artist' around the island," the outlet tweeted.
Fortunately, the horse was able to get home safe without incident.
