Watch CBS News
Local News

'Handsome escape artist' horse gets loose at Nantucket Airport

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

'Escape artist' horse gets loose at Nantucket airport
'Escape artist' horse gets loose at Nantucket airport 00:18

NANTUCKET - It's a busy time at America's airports - and apparently it's not just humans looking for a holiday getaway.

The Nantucket Current reported that a horse got loose at the local airport on Tuesday night.

"The horse is named Jazz and is known as a 'handsome escape artist' around the island," the outlet tweeted.

Fortunately, the horse was able to get home safe without incident. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 21, 2022 / 10:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.