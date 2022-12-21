'Handsome escape artist' horse gets loose at Nantucket Airport

NANTUCKET - It's a busy time at America's airports - and apparently it's not just humans looking for a holiday getaway.

The Nantucket Current reported that a horse got loose at the local airport on Tuesday night.

"The horse is named Jazz and is known as a 'handsome escape artist' around the island," the outlet tweeted.

You can officially check off “loose horse at the airport” on your off-season #Nantucket bingo card 😂 pic.twitter.com/QHMPI61fNY — Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) December 21, 2022

Fortunately, the horse was able to get home safe without incident.