Built in 1928, the Paragon Carousel has been operating on Nantasket Beach in Hull for more than 90 years, and is one of less than 100 grand carousels remaining in the United States. The carousel features hand-carved cherubs, paintings and more than 1,000 electric lights. Host Rachel Holt learns about what makes this carousel unique and the work being done to restore it.