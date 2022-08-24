Woman discovers naked man in backseat after driving from RI to Mass., police say

EASTON - A woman drove about 30 miles from Rhode Island to Massachusetts before realizing there was a naked man in the back of her SUV, police said.

Easton police said they were called late Sunday night to an address on Belmont Street, "after a 911 caller reported that she had discovered a naked male in the back seat of her vehicle."

According to police, the woman had started her Chevrolet Tahoe at home in Providence and went back inside the house briefly before starting the drive to Easton.

"It was during that time that the suspect, later identified as Jose Osorio age 21 of Providence, Rhode Island, apparently entered the vehicle and fell asleep on the rear seat floor," Easton police said.

Jose Osorio Easton police

The woman told officers she was listening to a podcast during her drive to work, and didn't notice anything until she pulled into her workplace parking lot and discovered him.

Police said officers found Osorio asleep with a pair of shorts around one leg and shirt wrapped around an arm, "leaving the rest of his body uncovered." They woke him up and, according to police, determined "he had consumed a large amount of alcohol and marijuana earlier in the evening."

"At some point during his intoxicated state, Osorio entered the unlocked vehicle and fell asleep," police said.

Osorio is charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle. Police said he also had an outstanding warrant for breaking and entering in Cranston, Rhode Island.

Osorio was set to be arraigned in Taunton District Court.