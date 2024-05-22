Man injured in shooting at Nahant Beach

NAHANT - A beautiful beach day ended with shattered glass, chaos and a young man shot in Nahant on Wednesday.

When the gunfire rang out at Nahant Beach just after sunset, beachgoers thought it was something else. "We just heard a bunch gunshots, we thought it was fireworks, but it turned out to be gunshots," said Monica Lee.

Witnesses say the victim had been in some type of fight with a group of other young men, then someone pulled out a gun.

Nearby business owners heard the commotion. They saw a young man lying on the ground next to car riddled with bullets.

A man was injured in a shooting at Nahant Beach CBS Boston

"Somebody was on the ground, and basically they were in pain and yeah it was pretty, pretty bad," business owner Tim Oviatt said.

First responders say the victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive. Troopers searched cars leaving Nahant and interviewed a man matching the suspect's description. No arrests have been reported by police.

"It's really crazy especially you're having a good night at the beach, it's a warm night, it's really sad and crazy," said Lee.

With warmer weather just starting, business owners and beachgoers hope the rest of summer will be calm and safe.

"It's a little uneasy being this close to home. We haven't really seen anything like this on Nahant but it's uneasy," Oviatt said.