Mutt Society hands out nearly 100 bikes to kids in Lynn

By CBSBoston.com Staff

LYNN - About 100 kids got a bike on Saturday when their parents finished their English as a Second Language class in Lynn. 

The bicycles came courtesy of the Mutt Society, a mountain biking group that collects donated bikes and gives them to children that need a helping hand. 

"And this is a record for us, so a hundred bikes this year has been great," said Andrew Wallace of the Mutt Society "Maybe next year we could do 200."

The children, from toddlers to teens, have parents who have been working on their English skills through adult education courses at Pathways of Lynn.

Bike recipient Buike Iloba said, "This is my first, like, official bike."  

The project is an annual one for the Mutt Society, which believes that bikes are a way to promotes health, happiness and a sense of belonging for children.

First published on June 25, 2022 / 6:51 PM

