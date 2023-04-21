Muslims celebrate Eid Al-Fitr, the end of Ramadan, at Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center

ROXBURY — Over 2,000 people gathered at the Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center this morning for Eid prayer, celebrating the end of Ramadan.

Sounds of the Eid prayer filled the largest mosque in New England as people lined up shoulder to shoulder to honor the day and their community.

"It's a wonderful feeling to see many people and this community is so diverse. We have maybe at least 70 nationalities," said ISBCC Board of Trustees member, Eman Morgan.

Eid Al-Fitr celebrates the end of the holy month of Ramadan. In celebration, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset throughout the month.

"My favorite part of Eid is how it brings the community closer together and really shows the beauty of Islam," Adam Abdulle said.

At the ISBCC, observers were excited to eat during the day again and to come together with loved ones in celebration.

"I love food. After fasting for a month that's the first thing we go for," said ISBCC Office Manager, Souad Chafiki. "It gives us the opportunity to celebrate this holiday with people from different ethnicities."

Along with three prayers in the morning, the mosque held a children's carnival for families. Families enjoyed a petting zoo, bounce houses, a gaming truck, and lots of food.

"You feel like you can connect with your people more," said Mohammed Elamin. "Everyone is not fasting so after that you get to meet up with people you haven't seen in a while. It feels good."