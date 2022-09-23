"An amazing vibe": Musicians gear up for Natick PorchFest

Natick neighborhoods to be brought together with music during Porchfest

Natick neighborhoods to be brought together with music during Porchfest

Natick neighborhoods to be brought together with music during Porchfest

NATICK - Neighborhoods in Natick will be brought together with music during PorchFest on Saturday.

Musicians will gather on strangers' porches to play and celebrate the community they love.

"PorchFest is an amazing vibe. It's family friendly, people are just walking around the town and stopping to dance," said Max Klau of the Max Klau Band. "You get a sense of all the different artists there are in town."

PorchFest takes place on Saturday in Natick from 2-6 p.m. More than 20 musical acts will play in different areas of town.

"It's nice to see people coming out, it's definitely appreciated," said Chris Wagner of the Modern Day Idols.

For more information visit NatickPorchFest.org.