Watch CBS News
Local News

"An amazing vibe": Musicians gear up for Natick PorchFest

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Natick neighborhoods to be brought together with music during Porchfest
Natick neighborhoods to be brought together with music during Porchfest 02:40

NATICK - Neighborhoods in Natick will be brought together with music during PorchFest on Saturday.

Musicians will gather on strangers' porches to play and celebrate the community they love.

"PorchFest is an amazing vibe. It's family friendly, people are just walking around the town and stopping to dance," said Max Klau of the Max Klau Band. "You get a sense of all the different artists there are in town."

PorchFest takes place on Saturday in Natick from 2-6 p.m. More than 20 musical acts will play in different areas of town.

"It's nice to see people coming out, it's definitely appreciated," said Chris Wagner of the Modern Day Idols.

For more information visit NatickPorchFest.org.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 23, 2022 / 5:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.